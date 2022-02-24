CNN Criticized for Airing Applebee’s Ad Side-by-Side With Ukraine Invasion News (Video)

Amid Thursday morning coverage of the air attacks in Ukraine by Russia, CNN aired an Applebee’s ad — side-by-side with the headline “Russia Invades Ukraine” – and reactions were not favorable.

Social media criticism of the production gaffe was widespread as invasion developments continued.

American sports commentator Keith Olberman retweeted a video with the words “Death from the skies…sponsored by @applebees.”

Editor Curtis Houck said something along similar lines.

The war in Ukraine….brought to you by Applebee's! https://t.co/0uhZgVb1YW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2022

Research director Scott Whitlock tweeted in reaction to the televised mixup, “Really CNN? There’s this thing called tone and tact. Look it up. Because your blending of commercials and all hell breaking out in Europe is not working.”

CNN and Applebee’s did not immediately responded to TheWrap’s requests for comments.

More reactions call attention to just how opposite the two components of the TV program are, some noting the irony, some the typical pattern of it all, and others sprinkling some humor here and there:

ngl the time i'm most likely to go to an applebees is when shit has truly hit the fan and i just want to drink a two dollar beer and eat mozzarella sticks and cry — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) February 24, 2022

WW3 sponsored by Applebees.



We’re living in an episode of South Park.



pic.twitter.com/Ex5MTM2krr — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 24, 2022

Applebees couldn’t get a Super Bowl commercial, so they took the WW3 CNN slot. Savage. https://t.co/3PWl7lW8Eu — chill beloved. (@VeryBlesseth) February 24, 2022

Sorta conflicted about the Applebees commercial I ain’t gonna lie pic.twitter.com/ZOsrL41OKf — Corey Ryan Forrester in Knoxville 3/5!!! (@CoreyRForrester) February 24, 2022