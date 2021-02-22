CNN’s Brian Stelter called New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent attack on the media “Trumpian” after reports found that his administration underreported the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

“Whenever a politician resorts to media bashing, you know they’re in it pretty deep. Of course, Gov. Cuomo is particularly ‘Trumpy’ when it comes to Democrats in the United States. He has a Trumpian streak, and he does resort to media bashing from time to time,” Stelter told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday. “Right now, he seems to be saying he has a communications problem, rather than an actual problem.”

An investigation by New York State Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo’s administration underreported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and found that the state’s decision to send residents who had been hospitalized with the virus back to their nursing homes may have put other residents at increased risk.

Also Read: NYC Movie Theaters Cleared to Reopen Next Month at 25% Capacity

At a recent press conference, Cuomo said he did not “aggressively enough take on the misinformation that has caused people pain.” He added that he would call out “lying” in media reports and insisted that “total deaths were always reported for nursing homes and hospitals.”

“I’m sure he feels that there are partisan right-wing websites and television networks that are unfairly trying to take him down,” Stelter said. “Every single hour they’re talking about Cuomo on some of those other channels. Republicans in the state of New York feel so emboldened right now and they’re trying to talk about taking Cuomo on. At the same time… there are a lot of real reporters digging into this, asking legitimate questions, and it’s never a good look for a governor to be saying it’s about misinformation and lying.”

Later on Monday, Meghan McCain also took aim at Cuomo and his brother, Chris Cuomo, for his coverage of the governor on CNN.

“You and your ghoul of a brother were doing comedy shows with giant q tips and joking about his sex life while covering the number of nursing home deaths in nyc,” McCain tweeted at Chris Cuomo on Monday. “Why doesn’t your brother finally apologize to @JaniceDean and the other family members he helped to kill?”