CNN will no longer be hosting a second Republican primary debate this election cycle due to a lack of candidate participation and will instead be moderating a town hall with Nikki Haley.

The debate was planned for Jan. 21 and would have been held at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

“CNN is no longer moving forward with a New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate, as only one qualifying candidate accepted our invitation to take the stage,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to pursue other opportunities as the campaign season progresses through 2024, including candidate Town Halls.”

Instead of a second debate hosted by CNN, the network has planned a town hall event with former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley from Henniker, New Hampshire. The live event will air on Jan. 18, at 9 p.m. ET and will be moderated by Jake Tapper.

The town hall will stream live on CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.

Just one day prior, ABC News and WMUR canceled their plan to host a Republican primary debate, citing a lack of candidate participation.

Former President Donald Trump has not attended any debates this campaign and unsurprisingly declined ABC News’ invitation. Nikki Haley also refused to partake in this debate, saying that Trump is the only one she has left to debate.