CNN Claps Back at Kirstie Alley With ‘Veronica’s Closet’ Diss

CNN had a “Veronica’s Closet” diss at the ready when the actress Kirstie Alley tweeted to her followers on Friday morning that the network overplayed the dangers of COVID-19.

“Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel – just like countless viewers did every time ‘Veronica’s Closet’ came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask,” CNN’s PR account tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Alley — who has been vocal with her support for President Trump — tweeted that CNN made her friends “walk around in SHEER TERROR” of contracting the virus.

“I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG!” Alley tweeted on Friday morning.

Alley starred as Veronica on NBC’s “Veronica’s Closet,” a sitcom about a woman who runs a lingerie company, from 1997 to 2000. The series was canceled after three seasons due to low ratings.

As of Friday, over 8.9 million Americans have tested positive for the virus and over 229,000 have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.