CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward and her team, who immediately went to southern Israel to cover the conflict breaking out with Hamas, took cover as rockets exploded overhead on their first day of reporting.

During a live reporting hit on Monday, Ward delivered her updates while taking cover from a ‘barrage of rockets’ coming into the south of Israel.

“Forgive me. I have a slightly inelegant position,” Ward said as she delivered her report while crouched against an embankment. “We have just had a massive barrage of rockets coming in here not too far from us. So we have had to take shelter here by the roadside.”

The CNN correspondent continued her report while breathless and lying on her side. “We’re just about five minutes away. Gaza is in that direction,” she said.

“We can hear now a lot of jets in the sky,” Ward continued. “We can also hear the Iron Dome intercepting a number of those rockets as they were whizzing overhead and making impact in that direction, not too far from here.”

CNN's @ClarissaWard taking cover in a ditch amid a "massive barrage of rockets" near the Israel-Gaza border pic.twitter.com/MzHcj4OSP7 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 9, 2023

Ward told viewers that her team was in that location because it was “Ground Zero for this entire operation of carnage.”

“This was the first place where they breached that border wall and they basically drove down this strip, just spraying lead wherever they went,” Ward said. “We saw — in fact, I was just grabbing it before that happened and we had to hit the deck — but, heavy weaponry being used.”

Once Ward was able to leave her hiding place she said “Forgive me. A little difficult after being crouched in a ditch to know exactly what’s been going on.”

Watch the video in the X clip embedded above.