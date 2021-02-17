CNN Daytime Shakeup: Brianna Keilar to Co-Host ‘New Day,’ Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell Replace Brooke Baldwin

CNN revealed a shakeup to its daytime schedule Wednesday, with Brianna Keilar set to co-host “New Day” with John Berman from 6 to 9 a.m. on weekdays, while Alisyn Camerota, formerly “New Day” anchor, and Victor Blackwell will take over Brooke Baldwin’s old slot from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ana Cabrera will anchor CNN Newsroom weekdays from 1 to 2 p.m.

In addition to these changes, Jim Acosta, the network’s new chief domestic correspondent, will anchor “CNN Newsroom” on Saturdays and Sundays from 3-6pm and Boris Sanchez, who previously served as a CNN White House correspondent, will join Christi Paul as co-anchor of “Weekend New Day” on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The changes to CNN’s daytime schedule will take effect in April.

Keilar most recently anchored “CNN Right Now” from 1-3pm weekdays. Prior to that, she was CNN’s White House correspondent during the Obama Administration.

Cabrera has CNN’s weekend newscasts for the last four years.

Camerota has anchored CNN’s “New Day” for the last six years, “the longest tenure of any weekday morning show anchor in recent CNN history, and, along with Berman, has led CNN to its largest audiences ever in the morning,” per CNN. Blackwell has anchored CNN’s “Weekend New Day” for the last nine years.

Baldwin announced Tuesday that after over 13 years at the network, she’ll be leaving in April.

“The next chapter of my life will be focused on what I love the most about my work: amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans,” the daytime anchor said after recapping her time at CNN and expressing gratitude for her time there.

“After most of my 20s, working my way up in local news, I came to this network in 2008 in the midst of the Great Recession as a freelancer. I remember I scribbled my name on a Post-It note and stuck it on the outside of this temporary office, determined to fulfill my dream of becoming a full-time CNN correspondent. I wanted to be part of the best of the best in cable news and journalism and as a native Atlantan, this would be my hometown team. Little did I know, I would not only go on to fulfill that dream; I would flourish in this environment and land my own two-hour show in the afternoon at the age of 31,” she said.