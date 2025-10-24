CNN’s new Los Angeles-based primetime show “The Story Is With Elex Michaelson” just released its week 1 slate of guests — including California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“We’ve got lots of big names all week long,” Elex Michaelson said in a promotional video for the new series on Friday.

Per CNN, “The Story Is” will feature “live nightly panels and debates” from a range of voices as they cover “the biggest moving stories that audiences care about across sport, health, technology, entertainment and more.”

Other political and media figures who will appear on Episode 1 include Larry Elder, Gloria Allred, Anderson Cooper and Josh Groban. As for the rest of the week, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Kylie, Adam Schiff, Pete Buttigieg, Brian Tyler Cohen, Jessica Millan Patterson, Areva Martin, Jennifer Horn, Peter Hamby, Melanie Mason and Grae Drake are all queued up to visit as guests.

The series’ first week will cover everything from President Donald Trump’s travels to local sporting events. “Plus, we will take you live to Asia, where President Trump will be during our hours,” Michaelson teased. “And take you live to Dodger Stadium where the World Series will be happening.”

“’The Story Is’ will waste no time in bringing together key figures from across the political spectrum to have fair, respectful and inclusive conversations on the issues that are important to our viewers all over the world,” the journalist added in a Friday press release. “By going beyond the predictable talking points, ‘The Story Is’ will become a surefire source for news that breaks through, often with hope, joy and humor. I’m thrilled to bring this show to the world from L.A.!”

“The Story Is With Elex Michaelson” kicks off Monday, Oct. 27, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. PST on CNN.