CNN’s Phil Mattingly will take on a new role for the network as chief domestic correspondent, CNN announced on Wednesday.

In early February, CNN announced that it would be revamping the network’s morning programming, canceling the current “CNN This Morning” anchor duo of Poppy Harlow and Mattingly.

Not to fear, Mattingly will continue to appear across CNN platforms, delivering enterprise reporting and filling in occasionally for network anchors. Mattingly will also participate in special coverage during the 2024 conventions and political special event programming.

The chief domestic correspondent’s first assignment will be covering Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Mattingly will be joining CNN Correspondent Kristen Holmes and an experienced team of correspondents, reporters and producers currently covering the race.

CNN CEO and chairman Mark Thompson said in a statement, “Phil Mattingly is one of the strongest political journalists and anchors we have at CNN.”

“As a 2016 campaign correspondent, Capitol Hill correspondent, Senior White House Correspondent, and Chief White House Correspondent, Phil has risen to every challenge CNN has thrown at him,” Thompson continued. “He’s the perfect choice to become CNN Anchor, Chief Domestic Correspondent, and to play a central role in our coverage of one of the most momentous election cycles in American history.”

As well as serving as the co-anchor of “CNN This Morning,” Mattingly has experience serving as CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent covering the Biden Administration.

Mattingly joined CNN in December 2015 as a New York-based correspondent, spending 2016 on the campaign trail covering Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie, John Kasich, and Donald Trump.