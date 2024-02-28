CNN’s Phil Mattingly Named Network’s Chief Domestic Correspondent 

Earlier this month, the “CNN This Morning” anchor duo of Mattingly and Poppy Harlow were canceled by the network

CNN's Phil Mattingly
CNN

CNN’s Phil Mattingly will take on a new role for the network as chief domestic correspondent, CNN announced on Wednesday. 

In early February, CNN announced that it would be revamping the network’s morning programming, canceling the current “CNN This Morning” anchor duo of Poppy Harlow and Mattingly.

Not to fear, Mattingly will continue to appear across CNN platforms, delivering enterprise reporting and filling in occasionally for network anchors. Mattingly will also participate in special coverage during the 2024 conventions and political special event programming.

CNN on Max
Read Next
CNN Cancels ‘This Morning’ Anchor Lineup, Moves Production From New York to Atlanta

The chief domestic correspondent’s first assignment will be covering Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Mattingly will be joining  CNN Correspondent Kristen Holmes and an experienced team of correspondents, reporters and producers currently covering the race. 

CNN CEO and chairman Mark Thompson said in a statement, “Phil Mattingly is one of the strongest political journalists and anchors we have at CNN.” 

“As a 2016 campaign correspondent, Capitol Hill correspondent, Senior White House Correspondent, and Chief White House Correspondent, Phil has risen to every challenge CNN has thrown at him,” Thompson continued. “He’s the perfect choice to become CNN Anchor, Chief Domestic Correspondent, and to play a central role in our coverage of one of the most momentous election cycles in American history.”

As well as serving as the co-anchor of “CNN This Morning,” Mattingly has experience serving as CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent covering the Biden Administration.

Mattingly joined CNN in December 2015 as a New York-based correspondent, spending 2016 on the campaign trail covering Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie, John Kasich, and Donald Trump. 

Phil Mattingly CNN chief White House correspondent headshot
Read Next
CNN Promotes Phil Mattingly to Chief White House Correspondent

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.