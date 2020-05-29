CNN Reporter and Camera Crew Arrested by Minneapolis Police While Covering Protests

Police in Minnesota arrested CNN journalist Omar Jimenez and his field crew as they were covering unrest in Minneapolis in the early hours of Friday morning. Jimenez, a producer and a camera operator were placed in handcuffs though they clearly identified themselves to officers.

The moment was aired on CNN’s morning show, “New Day,” Friday. The camera crew was in Minnesota to capture protests over the death of a local black man named George Floyd at the hands of a white cop and the lack of charges brought against the police officer.

As CNN noted in its own write-up of the situation, the camera — which was taken by police — continued to roll as they were all handcuffed. The police seemed unaware.

Also Read: Twitter Hits Trump With Content Warning for Tweet 'Glorifying Violence'

In the clip, Jimenez repeatedly asks the officers where they want him and his crew to stand.

“Put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way. Let us know. Wherever you want us, let us know. We were getting out of your way as you were advancing through the intersection. Let us know and we got you,” he told them before continuing to address viewers of the live feed.

“This is the scene here playing out in Minneapolis. This is part of the advanced police presence that we saw come over the course of really minutes when the local police showed up at the fire department — or with the fire department, I should say — at that building that was burning,” he said as the cameras captured flames and smoke around him.

An officer approached him as he was broadcasting and said, “You’re under arrest.”

“Do you mind telling me why I’m under arrest, Sir?” he asked as they placed him in cuffs.

“If you’re just tuning in, you are watching our correspondent Omar Jimenez being arrested…” cut in “New Day” anchor Alisyn Camerota, sounding shocked.

A representative for the Minneapolis Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Watch below:

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

More to come…