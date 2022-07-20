Kristine Coratti Kelly, a media vet and currently the chief communications officer for the Washington Post, is joining the team at CNN Worldwide.

She joins the news corporation as their new EVP and head of global communications, following in the footsteps of Allison Gollust, who left the post in February. Kelly will report to chairman and CEO Chris Licht. It’s not the first time Kelly has counted herself among CNN’s ranks; she began her career there back in 2000.

Her role will see her lead the company’s brand strategy and teams, which includes media relations and publicity, creative marketing, events and brand initiatives. She’ll also handle employee and external communications, per CNN.

“CNN is one of the most consequential and trusted news organizations in the world,” Kelly said in a statement. “I am thrilled to join the team and help deliver on its vision to grow CNN’s reach and reputation as the world’s leading source for news and information.”

Speaking to Kelly’s proven ability to steer CNN Worldwide’s communication and marketing efforts, Licht said, “Kris is one of the most dynamic, creative and respected executives in her field with an incredible track record of success. I am completely confident in her ability to support and advance CNN’s core values of trust, transparency and accountability in journalism.”

In her over 15-year tenure at the Washington Post, Kelly held a number of positions.

She currently serves as the company’s chief communications officer and general manager of Washington Post Live. In addition to developing and running the latter live interview vertical for the Post, she also created and launched the Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership after columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s 2018 murder. Four years prior, she developed the Washington Post Helping Hand to raise money for Washington, D.C.-area nonprofits that support efforts to end hunger, homelessness and poverty. She also sits on the Board of Directors of the International Women’s Media Foundation.

Kelly is slated to begin her new role at CNN out of New York City in August.