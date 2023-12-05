CNN to Host Town Halls With Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy in Iowa 

Jake Tapper will moderate for the Florida governor’s event, while Abby Phillip will handle Ramaswamy’s

Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy
Getty Images

CNN will host two town halls with Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy in Iowa ahead of the 2024 election year. 

On Dec. 12, CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate a live event with Gov. Ron DeSantis at 9 p.m. ET. On Dec. 13, CNN anchor Abby Phillip will moderate a live town hall with Vivek Ramaswamy at 9 p.m. ET. 

Both events will be held at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. The town halls are both set to be in front of a live audience of Iowa voters. 

Chris Christie
Read Next
Chris Christie Town Hall to Air on CNN With Moderator Anderson Cooper

Both town hall events will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The town halls will also be available On Demand beginning Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

The town hall events will come a week after Wednesday’s fourth Republican presidential primary debate. It is also nearly a month prior to the kickoff of the Iowa caucuses. 

CNN has hosted many town hall events already in this election cycle, the most infamous being Donald Trump’s live event, which resulted in significant backlash for the network. 

donald trump town hall chris licht cnn
Read Next
CNN Aftershocks: The Fallout for CEO Chris Licht After Trump Town Hall

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.