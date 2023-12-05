CNN will host two town halls with Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy in Iowa ahead of the 2024 election year.

On Dec. 12, CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate a live event with Gov. Ron DeSantis at 9 p.m. ET. On Dec. 13, CNN anchor Abby Phillip will moderate a live town hall with Vivek Ramaswamy at 9 p.m. ET.

Both events will be held at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. The town halls are both set to be in front of a live audience of Iowa voters.

Both town hall events will stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps. The town halls will also be available On Demand beginning Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

The town hall events will come a week after Wednesday’s fourth Republican presidential primary debate. It is also nearly a month prior to the kickoff of the Iowa caucuses.

CNN has hosted many town hall events already in this election cycle, the most infamous being Donald Trump’s live event, which resulted in significant backlash for the network.