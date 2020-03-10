Coachella and Stagecoach Postponed Until October Over Coronavirus Fears

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach were postponed on Tuesday amid growing concerns over the coronavirus. The dates for Weekends 1 and 2 have been moved to October 9-11 and October 16-18.
This year’s festival — which would have taken place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. — was slated to begin on April 10.
The scheduled nightly headliners for Coachella included Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. Stagecoach, one of the nation’s biggest annual country music festivals, was to follow on the same grounds in Indio April 24-26, with Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett in the headline slots.
It’s unclear which acts will perform on the rescheduled dates. All agents had been notified of the postponement in the last 24 hours.
Coachella and Stagecoach join the growing list of events that have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus scare. SXSW pulled the plug March 6 on its big event in Austin, Tex. and Google canceled its biggest event of the year on March 3.