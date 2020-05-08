Cobie Smulders Channels ‘How I Met Your Mother’s’ Robin Sparkles for ‘Let’s All Stay at Home’ (Video)

“Hey there, Jessica! Long time, Tori. We can’t go to the mall, I’m so sorry”

| May 8, 2020 @ 9:12 AM
How I Met Your Mother

CBS

You can’t go to the mall, today — or for a while, for that matter. But that’s OK, ’cause “How I Met Your Mother” alum Cobie Smulders is gonna rock your body anyway with a revamped version of “Let’s Go to the Mall” for the quarantine era, aptly titled “Let’s All Stay at Home.”

Smulders, who played Robin Scherbatsky a.k.a. former Canadian teen pop star Robin Sparkles on all eight seasons of the CBS comedy, posted a video of her playing the piano and singing the cover to Instagram on Thursday.

“Welp. Here it is. I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me!” Smulders, who currently stars on ABC’s “Stumptown,” captioned the video. “A huge thank you to [‘How I Met Your Mother’ creators] Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for the new lyrics. And to Brian Kim, who helped compose many of our songs. He wrote this new piano version and then rewrote it when it was too challenging for me. It was a wonderful journey down memory lane.”

Though she doesn’t dressup for the bit, Smulders’ new lyrics more than makeup for her lack of wig and jean jacket.

“Hey there, Jessica! Long time, Tori! We can’t go to the mall, I’m so sorry,” she wings. “Keep on those jelly bracelets and that cool graffiti coat ’cause the mall is in our hearts that’s what it’s all a-boot. I have to go do Zoom school, at least until we’re all immune. But that’s just fine, I’m gonna follow COVID guidelines. Everybody come and play, throw every last care away, let’s all stay at home today.”

But wait, it goes on: “There’s this boy I like, met him at the food court. He’s got hair like Gretzky and he does jumps on his skateboard. I hope he asks me out, take me to my favorite spot, but for now that’s not allow, but I still got that robot. Dad says I’m too young to date — lame! Guidelines say we have to wait — that’s fair. But that’s OK, I’m gonna rock your body anyway, I’m gonna isolate till Canada Day. Everybody come and play, throw every last care away, let’s all stay at home today.”

Watch the full video below to hear the rest.

Smulders asked fans who are “able and willing” to donate to the charities Save the Children, CanadaHelps and Daily Bread Food Bank.

