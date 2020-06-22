‘Cobra Kai’ Moves From YouTube to Netflix

“Cobra Kai” is upgrading its dojo: The “Karate Kid” sequel series is moving from YouTube to Netflix.

Apparently, fear does not exist on that streaming service.

Seasons 1 and 2 will become available on Netflix “this year,” with Season 3 “to follow,” according to Netflix. A person with knowledge of the move told TheWrap that the release plan for the new season is “in the works.”

While there is currently no Season 3 premiere date, production on the new episodes has been completed, the person told us. It is entirely conceivable that the third season does not get released until 2021, a second person told TheWrap.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Cobra Kai” takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

The series also stars Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Jacob Bertrand, among others.

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment, which produces the show in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Susan Ekins is also an executive producer. Macchio and Zabka are co-executive producers.

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg said the following in a joint statement: “Making ‘Cobra Kai’ has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand ‘The Karate Kid’ universe. We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do.”

“The appeal of ‘The Karate Kid’ saga is timeless, and ‘Cobra Kai’ picks up right where it left off without missing a beat,” Brian Wright, vice president of original series at Netflix, said. “The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

“We are so proud of ‘Cobra Kai’ and are overwhelmed by the massive fan response to the series,” Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television, said. “Josh, Jon, Hayden, Ralph, William and the entire cast have done such a brilliant job with this sensational series and the huge audience reaction and sentiment for it is a testament to that. We are very thankful to our partners at Netflix and couldn’t be more elated that they have become the new home for this epic saga.”