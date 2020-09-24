‘Cobra Kai’ Bows on Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD Rankings With 1.4 Million Minutes Watched in Just 3 Days
Runner-up to “Lucifer” doesn’t even have new episodes
Jennifer Maas | September 24, 2020 @ 8:46 AM
Last Updated: September 24, 2020 @ 9:09 AM
Netflix
“Cobra Kai” made it to the No. 2 slot on Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD rankings for the week of Aug. 24, with 1.4 million minutes of the former YouTube series watched in its first three days after becoming available on Netflix.
The “Karate Kid” sequel series, which launched Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix Aug. 28, was runner-up to “Lucifer,” the Tom Ellis-led drama that debuted the first half of its fifth season on the streaming service Aug. 21, in the ratings currency company’s rankings, maintaining its first-place position for the second consecutive week.
Nielsen launched its weekly Top 10 streaming shows list earlier this month, beginning with results for the week of Aug. 3. So far, Amazon Prime Video series have yet to break into the 7-day SVOD rankings, with Netflix’s programs — both originals and library content — filling all of the slots.
See below for Nielsen’s rankings for the top streaming shows from 08/24-08/30.
Nielsen hopes to add additional streaming platforms to this metric in the near future. Another goal would be cutting down the lag time from viewing to reporting. Nielsen does not currently measure other streaming services like Hulu or CBS All Access and newcomers Disney+ or HBO Max.
As of June 30, 2020, Netflix had 72.9 million U.S. and Canadian subscribers. (That’s how Netflix reports.) Amazon at last count reported 150 million Prime subscribers in January, though a Prime subscription includes retail perks like free two-day shipping, and doesn’t break out U.S. subs from its global count. Netflix has more than 190 million members around the world.
