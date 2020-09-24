Go Pro Today

‘Cobra Kai’ Bows on Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD Rankings With 1.4 Million Minutes Watched in Just 3 Days

Runner-up to “Lucifer” doesn’t even have new episodes

| September 24, 2020 @ 8:46 AM Last Updated: September 24, 2020 @ 9:09 AM
Cobra Kai

Netflix

“Cobra Kai” made it to the No. 2 slot on Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD rankings for the week of Aug. 24, with 1.4 million minutes of the former YouTube series watched in its first three days after becoming available on Netflix.

The “Karate Kid” sequel series, which launched Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix Aug. 28, was runner-up to “Lucifer,” the Tom Ellis-led drama that debuted the first half of its fifth season on the streaming service Aug. 21, in the ratings currency company’s rankings, maintaining its first-place position for the second consecutive week.

Netflix picked up the first two seasons of “Cobra Kai” from YouTube in July and plans to launch the unaired Season 3 next year.

Nielsen launched its weekly Top 10 streaming shows list earlier this month, beginning with results for the week of Aug. 3. So far, Amazon Prime Video series have yet to break into the 7-day SVOD rankings, with Netflix’s programs — both originals and library content — filling all of the slots.

See below for Nielsen’s rankings for the top streaming shows from 08/24-08/30.

Nielsen hopes to add additional streaming platforms to this metric in the near future. Another goal would be cutting down the lag time from viewing to reporting. Nielsen does not currently measure other streaming services like Hulu or CBS All Access and newcomers Disney+ or HBO Max.

As of June 30, 2020, Netflix had 72.9 million U.S. and Canadian subscribers. (That’s how Netflix reports.) Amazon at last count reported 150 million Prime subscribers in January, though a Prime subscription includes retail perks like free two-day shipping, and doesn’t break out U.S. subs from its global count. Netflix has more than 190 million members around the world.

Here's when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall officially arrives tomorrow and it's safe to say that when it gets here, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

