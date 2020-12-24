“Cobra Kai” Season 3 has been moved up by one week. It will now premiere globally on Jan. 1, 2021 on Netflix. You nerds can thank Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) for the New Year’s Day gift.

“QUIET! I heard you all whining about season 3 taking forever. So I called the pawn shop and the guy walked me through this Netflix thing. Dude knows his stuff. Now you get it a week early. See you Jan 1, nerds,” the (fictional) character tweeted this morning.

Watch the fun announcement video above.

That’s not all — on Jan. 2, the day after the Season 3 premiere, the cast of the “Karate Kid” sequel series will join hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes on “The Netflix Afterparty.”

“Cobra Kai” takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Lawrence.

Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, Netflix says, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment, along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka are co-executive producers.

“Cobra Kai” stars Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri, with Martin Kove as John Kreese and Peyton List as Tory.

The first two seasons of “Cobra Kai” are currently available on Netflix. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.