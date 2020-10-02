“Cobra Kai” will strike hard, strike with its third season and show no mercy on Jan. 8, 2021, which is when Netflix will debut the highly anticipated Season 3.

In related great news, Netflix has also handed “Cobra Kai” an early Season 4 renewal.

Additionally, Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Season 3, which shows Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) is very much alive following that nasty fall during a high school brawl. In the footage, we see Samantha (Mary Mouser) is devastated, Johnny (William Zabka) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) are in jail, and Kreese (Martin Kove) and Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) are bloodied.

(In Kreese’s case, it’s his own blood. Hawk’s may or may not all be his.)

Watch the Season 3 teaser via the video above.

“Cobra Kai,” the sequel series to the “Karate Kid” movies, originally streamed as a YouTube original series. That run ended after Season 2.

Netflix picked up the baton, posting the first two seasons for consumption in their entireties on Aug. 28. That has proven to be a very good decision.

“Cobra Kai” is a Sony Pictures Television series.

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Stars Ralph Macchio and Zabka serve as co-executive producers.

“Cobra Kai” takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka).

Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition, according to the logline. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance.

“The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance,” it concludes.

Set a cell-phone alarm for 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2021, when “Cobra Kai” Season 3 drops (in its entirety, we’re told) on Netflix.

