‘Cobra Kai': See the First Footage From Season 3 – and a Whole Bunch From Seasons 1 and 2 (Video)

Netflix has revealed the first footage from Season 3 of “Cobra Kai,” as well as (pretty general) premiere timing for new episodes of the “Karate Kid” sequel series.

“Cobrai Kai” Season 3 will debut in 2021 on the streaming service. As previously announced, Seasons 1 and 2 of the Sony Pictures Television series will bow on Netflix on Aug. 28.

Previously, “Cobra Kai” was a YouTube Originals series.

Watch the trailer via the video above. The vast majority of it is a recap for Seasons 1 and 2, with a little sneak-peek action from Season 3 at the very end.

More to come…