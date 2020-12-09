Hiya, and hi-Yah: Netflix unveiled the Season 3 trailer for “Cobra Kai,” the first season since the “Karate Kid” sequel series moved over from YouTube.

By the looks of things, Daniel-san (Ralph Macchio) is heading back to Okinawa, Japan, which is where the bulk of “The Karate Kid Part II” took place. There, he’ll see some familiar — though 30-something years older — faces.

Back in the States, longtime karate rivals Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) join forces to kick some ass in a mechanic’s garage.

Drama with the kids continue, as Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) comes out of a coma and learns to walk once more. Meanwhile, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) gets arrested, and there’s a whole lot more kicking and punching in and out of their high school.

“Cobra Kai” takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition, according to Netflix. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese (Martin Kove) further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

The cast also includes Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri) and Peyton List (Tory).

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith (no, not that Will Smith), James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka are co-executive producers.

“Cobra Kai” has already been renewed for Season 4.

Season 3 of “Cobra Kai” premieres Jan. 3 on Netflix.