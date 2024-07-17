What Time Is ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 on Netflix?

“Cobra Kai” has one last extended season to wrap up the story of Johnny Lawrence, Daniel LaRusso and the decades-spanning karate drama within their dojos.

Part I of the final season is about to land as the two focus on getting their students ready to compete in the international Sekai Taikai tournament. Unfortunately, their teaching styles mean they’re once again at odds with each other.

For those who can’t wait for the binge, here’s exactly when the final season drops on Netflix.

When does “Cobra Kai” Season 6: Part 1 release?

Part 1 of the final season of “Cobra Kai” drops Thursday, July 18, on Netflix.

What time is “Cobra Kai” Season 6: Part 1 available?

Like most Netflix properties, the series will be available on the streamer at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Thursday.

How many episodes are in “Cobra Kai” Season 6: Part I?

There are five episodes dropping for Part 1. Their episode titles are listed below:

Episode 1: “Peacetime in the Valley”

Episode 2: “The Prize”

Episode 3: “Sleeper”

Episode 4: “Underdogs”

Episode 5: “Best of the Best”

When are “Cobra Kai” Season 6: Part 2 and Part 3 going to stream?

Part 2 of the final season will drop five episodes on Nov. 28 and Part 3 will drop the final five in January 2025.

What is “Cobra Kai” Season 6 about?

The final season of “Cobra Kai” finds Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) officially joining their dojos to prepare their students for an international tournament. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.”

Watch the trailer