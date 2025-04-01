Stephen Colbert Fake-Comforts Audience by Saying One Day Trump Won’t Be President – ‘Maybe’ | Video

During his monologue on Monday, Stephen Colbert gave his audience a little bit of hope for the future despite how he and many others are feeling during the second Trump administration. And then he pulled the rug out from under them a little.

“If you don’t like Trump tariffs, and not many people do, don’t you worry. One day he won’t be president,” Colbert said as the audience erupted in cheers.

“Maybe,” Colbert quickly added, which was how he segued into a discussion of Donald Trump’s desire for an unconstitutional third term — and how media outlets are messing up coverage.

Colbert showed a NBC headline that read, “Trump won’t rule out seeking a third term in the White House,” and added, “What kind of headline is that? Who cares what he won’t rule out? I won’t rule out lying down on the Krispy Kreme conveyor belt and letting the glaze just take me. But that doesn’t mean it’s gonna happen.”

“The Constitution forbids it,” Colbert continued. “The 22nd Amendment states clearly that no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice. The rules are crystal clear. End of discussion.”

“It’s just like that famous scene in ‘Air Bud,’” Colbert added, at which point he cued up the scene where officials determine there isn’t anything to prevent a dog from playing basketball. Except the scene was edited so the ref says, “Wrong, it’s right here. Movie’s over!”

“When NBC asked Trump about a third term, he said, ‘A lot of people want me to do it. There are methods which you could do it.’ Sure. There are also methods by which you could hammer a pineapple up your butt, which could happen some wonderful day. What? What would we call that day? Liberation Day?” Colbert continued.

There’s more. You can watch the whole monologue below: