Colbert Calls GOP’s Effort to Tie 2020 Election to China by Testing Ballots for Bamboo Particles ‘Insane’ (Video)

Stephen Colbert mocked the GOP’s latest attempt to prove the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden on Monday’s “Late Show,” with the host tearing into the Cyber Ninjas security firm trying to find traces of bamboo on Maricopa County ballots to tie them to China.

“Maricopa already had two official audits right after the election, both of which revealed exactly zero shenanigans,” Colbert said. “So the Republican Arizona State Senate ordered another audit, this time by private security firm Cyber Ninjas — also the name of a knockoff Luke Skywalker toy. Apparently, the Cyber Ninjas have zero experience in election audits. Or perhaps their years of rigorous training merely allow them to audit elections without a trace.”

Colbert noted that Cyber Ninjas is owned by Doug Logan, a conspiracy theorist who months ago retweeted messages that predicted “any Arizona audit would inevitably reveal hundreds of thousands of votes” for former President Donald Trump.

“I question the neutrality of that prediction,” Colbert said. “That would be like saying, ‘I predict that someone is going to break into my neighbor Glenn’s house when he’s in Boca Raton this weekend and my powerful sixth sense is also telling me that his flat screen is going to look great in my den.'”

The CBS late-night host continued: “Because of the two official audits finding no fraud, the Cyber Ninjas are thinking outside the box and the brain, because they’re examining ballots using microscopes and ultraviolet light in a hunt for any bamboo particles, which believers think would suggest the ballots were planted by China. That’s insane. Bamboo literally grows everywhere in the world. If you want to prove the ballots are from China, you’ve gotta look for little bits of panda fur or traces of Ivanka handbags.”

Watch the full segment via the video above.