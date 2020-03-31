Colbert Figures Out How to Make Coronavirus Quarantine Feel Like a Vacation, Literally (Video)

We need it

| March 31, 2020 @ 9:17 PM
Colbert Conronavirus Staycation

The Late Show

We’re in week three of this pandemic shut down now and we’re all getting a little bored — especially those of us who might have had to cancel their honeymoons or other vacations thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But in a funny video Tuesday, Stephen Colbert figured out how to turn quarantine lemons into vacation lemonade by, basically, lying to yourself.

The fake commercial from Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show” is for a fictional travel company called “Limited Travel,” that promises to help people take the vacation “you didn’t dream about.”

Examples include, “a getaway to your own guest bedroom,” where we’re told we’ll enjoy “four incredible nights in a room where your mother-in-law has sporadically slept.”

Also Read: Fox to Raise $1.2 Billion After Saying Coronavirus May Have 'Material' Impact on Earnings

Next up, a trip to “your exotic basement,” which is “full of rustic charm, like a concrete floor, some pumps, and exposed asbestos insulation.”

Next, the cells people who wanted a beach vacation to “put your feet in the sand at Cat Turd Beach,” AKA a litter box. And for those hoping to get some golf in, there’s always a game played at Low Pile Links, where you can get in “a round of rebound golf, and then relax at the 19th hole,” which turns out to be a living room couch.

Visitors to their own houses can “get to know the colorful locals,” in this case a young girl complaining that she’s bored.

Also Read: Will the Coronavirus Outbreak Slow Down Cord-Cutting?

Watch the clip, and enjoy “your home away from home, inside your home,” below:

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
1 of 33

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Click here to see our discounted pricing - up to 70% off
Create a FREE account or log in
continue login
Try PRO today
FOR FREE