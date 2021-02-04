Colbert Rips ‘Glaring Snubs’ in Golden Globes Noms: ‘Once Again, Black Filmmakers Get the Shaft’ (Video)

Stephen Colbert joined a chorus of people critiquing the 2021 Golden Globe nominations for shutting out Black filmmakers on Wednesday, making an obligatory “Shaft” joke in the process.

“The Late Show” host opened his monologue by congratulating those who did received nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which air Feb. 28, including Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Best Original Score for “Soul,” and praising the historic nomination of three female directors in one year.

“Unfortunately, there were also some glaring snubs, including a complete shutout in the Best Drama category for Black-led films, like Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and George C. Wolfe’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Colbert said. “Once again, Black filmmakers get the shaft, which is doubly insulting since there’s already at least five ‘Shafts.'”

The movies that were nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama include “The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman” or “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue via the video above.

“Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” weren’t the only snubs in the 2021 Golden Globes nominations, especially among talent of color. On the TV side, Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett were both left without nods for their leading parts in HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” though the show itself is up for Best Drama series, Uzo Aduba did not get a nom for her supporting role in FX on Hulu’s “Mrs. America,” Michaela Coel’s HBO sexual assault drama “I May Destroy You” was fully shutout, and so was Issa Rae’s HBO comedy “Insecure.”

For the film categories, the most obvious oversights were for “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” as well as the fact Zendaya not receiving a nom for her performance in “Malcolm & Marie.”

