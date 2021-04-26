Colbert Imagines Other Oscar-Winners Talking About Their Parents Having Sex (Video)

Daniel Kaluuya joined the pantheon of acting legends when he picked up his first Oscar on Sunday for his powerful performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” But he became a legend in his own right for his acceptance speech, during which he thanked his parents for having sex and absolutely mortified his mother (who was in the room with him).

Pretty much everyone (except for his poor mom) was delighted by the speech, including Stephen Colbert, who paid tribute to it on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show” with a fun video imagining what it would have been like if Oscars winners from eras past did the same thing.

First in the clip is a redubbed version of Gregory Peck’s 1963 Best Actor acceptance speech for his “To Kill a Mockingbird” performance. In it, Peck now says: “I am only standing here tonight because my mother and my father got it on in the hayloft of a barn. It was an acrobatic, almost obscene coupling and frightened the animals. Let me paint you a picture — no, no don’t play me off!”

Next was a redubbed version of Barbara Streisand’s 1961 Oscars acceptance speech for “Funny Girl.” In the redubbed version, she says “My mother and father, who was a scholar, went at it like a couple of wild minx. Yuck.”

Finally, the redubbed Sally Field’s famous 1985 “you like me” Oscars speech for her “Places in the Heart” Best Actress win. “You like me. Right now, You like me” the redubbed Field says. “But not as much as my parents like having sex.”

Watch the whole clip below right now: