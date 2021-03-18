Colbert Mocks Republicans Worried About Legal Weed With Anti-Drug PSA Parody (Video)

One of the more ridiculous politics-related things of the last few weeks came courtesy of the Republican governor of Nebraska, who became a national laughingstock last week when he freaked out about the possibility his state might legalize marijuana by making the absurd claim that weed literally kills people.

“If you legalize marijuana, you’re gonna kill your kids. That’s what the data shows from around the country,” Pete Ricketts said. Also, to be clear, what he said is absolutely not true.

Since then, people across the country have been making fun of him rather ruthlessly, and on Thursday Stephen Colbert joined them with a pretty funny video clip on “The Late Show.”

The clip parodied the old McGruff the Crime Dog cartoons, but instead of giving common sense advice for staying safe, it made absolutely ludicrous claims about marijuana in order to back up Ricketts. Specifically, the cartoon crime dog warns kids that if they smoke weed, they’ll get the munchies. Then, they’ll go to the kitchen to make a PB&J. But, when they learn they’re out of jelly, they’ll grab honey, accidentally get it all over themselves, and then a bear will kill them.

Actually that’s slightly more plausible than Rickett’s histrionic claims. Watch the whole clip below: