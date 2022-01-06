While news networks are spending Thursday looking back solemnly on the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the capitol, Stephen Colbert used his “Late Show” monologue to — one year later — find the funny. Or at least try to.

Colbert opened his Wednesday night show by noting the anniversary, and quipping, “Glad you could be with us tonight … because tomorrow is the one year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. That horrible day when millions of Americans stared at the TV in shock and grief and said, ‘Oh crap! Is that Uncle Dave?”

As his opening bit went on, Colbert addressed Fox News host Sean Hannity’s Jan. 6 texts to those including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Republican Congressman Jim Jordan, which were revealed when the House Select Committee investigating that day sent the media personality a letter requesting he speak to them. In a visual gag, Colbert joked they had video of the moment Hannity received the request. The show then cut to a moment where Hannity looked to be surprised he was back on the air, as he ripped a pen out of his mouth and said, “Uh-oh.”

One of the newly revealed texts – sent by Hannity on Jan. 5, 2021 – indicated he was concerned about the next 48 hours at the time.

“So, he either had advanced knowledge of the plot, or he had just eaten three Taco Bell supremes,” Colbert said to laughs. “Either way, he knew.”

In the video, Colbert also found humor in former presidential trade advisor Peter Navarro’s “Green Bay sweep,” a plan Navarro was involved in to keep Trump in office, despite the election results, which the ex-staffer discussed in a recent interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

“Navarro was on MSNBC last night and he revealed that the White House’s plot to overthrow the election even had a cute little nickname,” he said, showing a clip of the former advisor detailing the “Green Bay sweep.”

“Not to be confused with the Green Bay sneak, which is what happens when you ask Aaron Rodgers if he’s vaccinated,” Colbert then joked.

See the late night host’s full monologue above.