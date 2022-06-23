Colbert Jokes MyPillow Guy, Kid Rock Are Why Trump Staffers Didn’t Notice Documentary Crew

Stephen Colbert seemed confused over why some former Trump 2020 campaign staffers didn’t know there was a documentary crew filming them throughout the 2020 election, right through to Jan. 6. So, he made light of it during Wednesday’s “The Late Show” monologue, following the news that the documentary filmmaker, Alex Holder, whose team was there at the time, had been subpoenaed to testify by the Select Committee.

“There’s new information coming out every day from the panel. Yesterday, we learned that the Select Committee has subpoenaed documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who started filming the former President in September of 2020 for a project on his re-election campaign, and filmed up to and including January 6. And he just turned over raw footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud in the 2020 election, including interviews with the former President, Mike Pence, Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Jared Kushner. So, the Jan. 6 committee could play actual documentary footage of these dinguses in their televised hearings,” Colbert said, setting up his series of jokes.

“In other words, the President might finally be brought down by his closest allies,” Colbert said, quickly cutting in with a clip of an old interview of Trump on Fox News where he recounted a memory test. “Person, woman, man, camera, TV,” Trump said as that Colbert joke ended.

Colbert then went on to bring up that report from Rolling Stone that a former member of Trump’s campaign staff was not aware of the documentary footage.

“So, a bunch of his staff didn’t notice the film crew hanging around the White House? That seems weird, but to be fair, there are a lot of distractions – pillows being hawked by Mike Lindell, speeches being given by Kid Rock, the Easter Egg roll hosted by Vecna,” the host joked.

You can watch his whole monologue above, where he also mocks Senator Ron Johnson (with an airport joke), and Dr. Oz (with a “Wizard of Oz” joke) above.