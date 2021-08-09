Colbert Insists ‘I Didn’t F—ing Go’ to Obama’s Birthday Party (Video)

There was a report over the weekend that “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was among the lucky few who got to attend former president Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration. Someone should have asked Colbert, who on Monday threw cold water on the report when he said, “I didn’t f—ing go.”

So, originally Obama planned to hold a massive party over the weekend to celebrate the milestone, with 500 guests and 200 staff packed into his tony Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, home. Given the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant’s spread — and let’s be honest, after some pretty intense criticism — the Obama family announced on Aug. 4 that the event would be scaled back “to include only family and close friends.”

But on Saturday, The New York Times reported that Colbert was seen among the celebrity friends who made the cut. Not so, Colbert said on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

During his monologue, Colbert ran down all of that, and then got to the joke. “I know what you’re thinking: ‘So Steve, what was the party like?'” Colbert said. “I don’t know. I didn’t f—ing go.”

“In the massive scaling back, I got massively scaled,” Colbert joked. But it looks like he was originally invited, which is way fancier than anything you or I have ever done. So there you have it. Watch the whole thing below.