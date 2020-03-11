Colbert Really Wishes It Was Still Three Months Ago Instead of This Coronavirus Nightmare (Video)

Same

| March 11, 2020 @ 10:49 PM
Colbert Trump Coronavirus Mike Pence

CBS

Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show” was clearly filmed during the daytime, well before the absolutely crazy run of coronavirus news that hit the country starting around 9:00 p.m. ET (more on that momentarily).

But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything topical, by which we mean coronavirus-related, for Stephen Colbert to talk about. IN his monologue, he talked about the press conference Mike Pence held on Tuesday, in which one of the senior scientists heading up the government’s response to the plague pretty much said America needs to get ready for things to really suck. “As a nation, we can’t be doing the kind of things we were doing a few months ago,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a clip Colbert played.

“But I want to! A few months ago was great,” Colbert protested “It was the holidays, I was drunk on egg nog, I was watching “Cheer,” I was falling in love with Baby Yoda, I was looking forward, I was looking forward to impeaching the president. Remember that feeling?”

Also Read: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Say They Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

“It’s only March. 2020 has done the impossible, it’s made me nostalgic for 2019,” a dejected Colbert added.

Then he brought up statements made by “task force leader, and man who has quarantined his mind from knowledge,” Mike Pence, who said “All of our major health insurance companies have now joined with Medicare and Medicaid and agreed to waive all copays, cover the cost of all treatment for those who contract the coronavirus.”

Colbert used that comment to make a fun joke: “What a cool idea. It’s like Medicare. But, um, for all.”

Funny stuff, but had Colbert waited just a few hours later to tape Wednesday’s show, until after Donald Trump’s wild White House address on coronavirus, he might have updated the joke because as it turns out, Pence’s statement is false. See, after Trump announced a ban on all travel from Europe (except, for some reason, the UK), he repeated the same claim, that both treatment and testing will be fully covered.

Also Read: Trump Bars All Travel From Europe - Except the UK - in Response to Coronavirus

Unfortunately, almost immediately after the White House address, the biggest health care lobby in the country hastily told journalists that only testing, not treatment, will be covered, something the white house later confirmed. So uh, here’s hoping everyone who gets sick is a millionaire.

Watch Colbert’s comments below:

20 Virus Outbreak Movies, From 'The Seventh Seal' to 'Contagion' (Photos)

  • Contagion Seventh Seal 12 Monkeys Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Outbreak Dustin Hoffman Cuba Gooding Jr Kevin Spacey Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Cabin Fever 2002 Eli Roth Disease Outbreak Movies
  • 28 Days Later Cillian Murphy 28 Weeks Later Jeremy Renner Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Black Death Sean Bean Virus Outbreak Movies
1 of 17

Netflix and chill?

We're not saying this is inspired by recent events that fill us with terror and insomnia, but we are saying that if you happen to relate to that feeling, here's a list of very cathartic movies about virus outbreaks to get you through it. Whether you want realism, fantasy, horror or maybe computer stuff, we have you covered. Feel free to take a personal day and not leave the house while you watch. And, before you ask: This whole gallery could have been nothing but zombie movies, so we decided to limit things to just Zombie movies that make the disease aspect front and center.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue