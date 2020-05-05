Colbert Responds to Trump’s ‘No Talent’ Insult by Comparing Himself to Jared Kushner (Video)

Donald Trump might think Stephen Colbert has “no talent,” but amusingly, Colbert said on Tuesday’s “The Late Show” that he agrees with that assessment. In fact, Colbert joked, he only got where he his through the same means employed by Trump’s son in law, Jared Jushner.

Earlier in the day, in an interview published by the New York Post, Trump got distracted from managing one of the worst health crises in American history in order to say he might once again skip the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, and then complain about the way late night TV hosts talk about him.

Trump in particular took issue with NBC’s Seth Meyers, who hosted the WHCD in 2011, but in the process of insulting Meyers he also looped in Colbert. “Seth Meyers, he was nasty. Just one joke. The guy’s got no talent whatsoever. Zero. How do these guys get jobs? I don’t get it. How does a Seth Meyers, how does [Stephen] Colbert — has no talent, there’s nothing funny about him, nothing funny,” Trump ranted.

Also Read: Trump Visits a Mask Factory (Without Wearing a Mask) While 'Live and Let Die' Plays at Top Volume (Video)

“Well, I can’t speak for Seth, he’s very talented,” Colbert said about that quote. “But I’m an idiot. And the only reason I have this job is because I married the daughter of Donald CBS, and for some reason he keeps putting me in charge of everything.” That of course being a clear reference to Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump.

Colbert also played an amusing video imagining what it would be like if president Franklin Delano Roosevelt behaved like Trump, in this case interrupting his speech on Dec. 8, 1941 regarding the Pearl Harbor attack to complain about how terrible Groucho Marx was. Watch the whole clip below: