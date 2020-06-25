Colbert Shines a Light on How Bad the Coronavirus Shutdown Is – For Dogs (Video)

You might have heard fireworks recently

| June 25, 2020 @ 10:44 PM
Colbert Fireworks Dogs

CBS

In an amusing video clip during Thursday’s “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert shined a light on a population that has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus shutdowns — cute little doggies.

Specifically, the sharp uptick in urban fireworks that has accompanied the shutdowns, and spawned numerous weird conspiracy theories in the process.

In the clip, a cute terrier talks to the viewer about “terrifying skyfire,” normally a dog’s least favorite part of summer that, thankfully for them, happens only once a year on the fourth of July. “But this summer, instead of one day, terrifying sky fire is every day,” the dog laments.

Also Read: Jon Stewart Can't Believe We're Following the 'Exact Same Advice' From 1918 Pandemic to Survive COVID-19 (Video)

“We’ve become trapped in an unbreakable cycle,” the clip continued. “Outside to pee. The same food in the same bowl. My owner, always at home in the same clothes. And then, like clockwork, even though I don’t know how clocks work, the same terrifying skyfire.”

The dog then expresses desperation to escape the madness, and stumbles on a solution that has also worked for tons of humans: pornography. The dog pulls up a website called “Poochhub,” a pun on the real world “Pornhub.” The twist however is that Poochhub doesn’t show sex, it shows videos of very adorable doggies behaving badly.

“Oh yeah, they’re definitely not allowed to be up on that bed,” the dog says.

You can watch the whole thing below. Meanwhile, enjoy the fireworks that apparently are just always around now.

13 Music Stars Who Slammed Trump for Using Their Songs at Campaign Rallies (Photos)

  • Getty Images
  • Pharrell Williams Corina Marie
  • Neil Young Getty Images
  • Prince Super Bowl Halftime Getty Images
  • 2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Adele
  • Mick Jagger The Rolling Stones 75th Birthday Getty Images
  • REM Michael Stipe Getty Images
  • elton john new england patriots super bowl 51 Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Brian May Queen Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Rihanna Harvard Humanitarian Award Youtube
  • tom petty Getty Images
1 of 14

From Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to pop star Rihanna

Over the years, many musicians have publicly objected to having Donald Trump use their songs during his rallies and campaign events.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE