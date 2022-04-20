Colbert Shows How Horny Kool-Aid Man Could Save Netflix (Video)

You know of course that Netflix has had a pretty bad week and is currently trying to figure out how to right the ship — which hopefully doesn’t include screwing long term customers over.

One thing Netflix is now mulling over is an ad-supported, cheaper version of the service. But in the cold open of Wednesday’s “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert apparently thought that didn’t go far enough. So it is that the show kicked off with a fake ad promising “seamless” integration of product placement in various Netflix productions that, of course, aren’t so seamless.

But a very extremely horny Kool-Aid man leering at sex scenes during Bridgerton was pretty fun.

As always, the gag began with news clips explaining the situation. Then came the fake ad.

“Here at Netflix, we’re always looking for ways to stay afloat. And since our top minds couldn’t figure out how to stop people from sharing passwords,” the ad begins, “We’ll now be seamlessly integrating products into our content.”

At this point we see Eleven from “Stranger Things” using ESP on a Coke can.

“Introducing: Netflix Lite. Enjoy your favorite shows, like ‘Squid Game,'” the ad continued, as we see footage of the hit show with the Pillsbury Doughboy inserted into the show.

“Or ‘Love Is Blind,’ where contestants propose without seeing each other,” the ad said as it’s revealed that the McDonald’s character Grimace is a contestant.

“Or take in a reality show, like ‘Queer Eye,'” the ad says as we see Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger inserted into the show’s opening credits to say “They’re Gay!”

“Netflix Lite: Where you can still watch ‘Bridgerton,” the ad concludes as we see one of the show’s sex scenes, and the Kool-Ade man sleazily saying “oh yeah” while watching.

Check out the sketch below: