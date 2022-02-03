Colbert Suggests Another Game Show Giuliani Could Do but Then Never Come Back (Video)

Like a lot of people, Stephen Colbert was clearly pretty grossed out that Rudy Giuliani was invited to be a contestant on Fox’s hit game show “The Masked Singer.”

So he channeled it into a cold open gag for Thursday’s “The Late Show” that suggests another game show the former New York mayor could go on, and then just never come back.

If you need a catch up, read more here about how Giuliani, whose law license was suspended due to his efforts to help Trump steal the 2020 election, got to be on “Masked Singer” like he didn’t spend a year attempting to do that. Now, back to Colbert.

Like always, the cold open joke started with a supercut of TV news explaining the story. Then came the joke, a fake ad for “Naked and Seditious: Traitor Island,” a fake reality competition show inspired by shows like “Naked and Afraid,” “Alone” and of course, “Survivor.”

“A nude Giuliani, flown to an uninhabited island, and then, we leave him there,” the ad promises. “That’s it. That’s the show.”

“What will happen? Will he succumb to the elements? Or, end up covered in poisonous snakes, desperately crying out to God to end his suffering? Will a wild boar take an amorous interest?” The ad continues.

“Don’t know, don’t care. In fact we’re not even sending cameras, because this isn’t actually a show,” the ad goes on to say. “Just something we did and thought you might enjoy.”

The ad promises “no food, no shelter, no wine.”

Also, according to the fake ad, “Coming soon to Fox: ‘The Floor Is Actual Lava,’ starring Ted Cruz.” And if you want to relive the extremely awkward moment from “Borat 2” we referred to above, enjoy that here.

