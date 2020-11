Colbert Gives Trump’s False Victory Claim the ‘Sesame Street’ Treatment (Video)

Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” gave President Trump’s false victory claims over the 2020 presidential election the “Sesame Street” treatment on Wednesday.

In an adorable little musical segment simple enough for even an angry, tiny-handed baby to comprehend, viewers were presented with four videos and asked: “Can you tell which one of these things is not like the other?”

Then, footage rolls from Gayle King on CBS, Fox News, and even Mitch McConnell, who all state the facts: “We still do not know who the next president of the United States will be.”

Queue Trump with the dissenting opinion: “Frankly, we did win this election.”

Then a jaunty little tune starts playing while a voice friendly enough for “Blues Clues” croons: “One of these things is not like the others, one of these things just doesn’t belong. Can you tell which one has a brain made of blubber by the time I finish my song?”

And the next verse: “Did you guess which thing would like to be a fascist? Can you guess which thing is a wannabe Kim Jong? In America, we count the votes until they’re counted. Suggesting otherwise is totally, democratically, constitutionally, ethically, and morally –“

Here the voice cuts out and gives way to a clip of Trump with the final word: “Wrong.”

On #LSSC tonight: Can you tell which one of these things is not like the other? pic.twitter.com/SSzGwzK2vY — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 5, 2020