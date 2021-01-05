Colbert Compares Trump’s Georgia Call to Love Child of Watergate and Ukraine Scandal (Video)

In his first monologue of 2021, Stephen Colbert analyzed President Donald Trump’s leaked phone call pressuring Georgia election officials to “find” enough votes for him to win the November election against President-elect Joe Biden.

“Buckle up everybody, because this call is like if Watergate and the Ukraine scandal had a baby that they made on the ‘Access Hollywood’ bus,” the “Late Show” host said. “When you’re a star they let you do it.”

The leaked audio, which was obtained by The Washington Post, reveals Trump speaking with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his legal counsel, Ryan Germany, discussing how he “won” and wants them to “find” the 11,780 votes he needs to support that win.

“He just wants them to find exactly how many votes he needs to win by one. Nothing fishy about that. Who among us hasn’t just found something really useful in an old suit pocket?” Colbert joked.

After Colbert plays a portion of the call where Trump asks the men to give him a “break” he says, “Oh, you’re gonna get a break on Jan. 20. A long one. You’ll have plenty of time to find those missing votes. Maybe they’re with Barack Obama’s long-form birth certificate.”

Trump goes on to talk about the voting machines in Georgia and ask if Dominion, the manufacturing company, has removed them based on a “rumor” he’s heard about the machinery. When Germany says no, Trump asks if “they have moved the inner parts of the machines and replaced them with other parts,” which Germany again says no to.

“If he wants to steal an election, he really needs to sound less like your grandpa complaining about his phone,” Colbert says. “‘There used to be a button on the bottom, now it uses my face. What did they do with the button? Did they hide it with the ballots inside those voting machines. Hope they don’t hide my face.'”

