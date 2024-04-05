Cole Brings Plenty, ‘1923’ Actor, Found Dead at 27

Cole Brings Plenty, an actor who played Pete Plenty Clouds on “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923,” was found dead on Friday in Johnson County, Kansas.

The 27-year-old was reported on missing on Tuesday, after being named a suspect in a domestic violence case, according to People.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies were called at 11:45 a.m. on Friday to the area of 200th and Homestead Lane, where they found the deceased actor in a wooded area, KSNT reported.

The cause of death is not yet known and the case remains under investigation.

The outlet earlier reported that police in Lawrence, Kansas identified the actor as a possible suspect in a March 31 incident in which a woman was heard screaming for help at an apartment complex. Traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after and driving south on 59 Highway.

His uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, an actor on “Yellowstone,” shared a plea to Instagram to help find his missing nephew. In his caption, he wrote that he knew “for a fact” that Cole would “NOT go ‘on the run’ in ANY SITUATION. It is not in his character, despite what people think or say.”

He asked people to “refrain from making assumptions or speculating in any situation,” adding, “Let us all commit to prioritizing facts and respecting due process, upholding the principles of fairness and justice for all involved.”

Brings Plenty was reported missing after he failed to keep an appointment with his agent about an upcoming role.

“Yellowstone” costar, Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the series, also shared the missing poster on his Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

Besides “1923,” Brings Plenty appeared in two INSP channel series: “Into the Wild Frontier” and “The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger.”