Colin Firth’s Ex-Wife Rips Up MBE Over Royal Family’s ‘Cowardly’ Visit With Trump

Colin Firth’s ex-wife Livia Giuggioli Firth has ripped up her Member of the Order of the British Empire certificate and plans to return the medal following the Royal Family’s visit with President Donald Trump.

In a video on Instagram, Firth – who was given the MBE honor for “trying to make the fashion supply chain a more just and less deadly place to work for garment workers” – expressed her disgust at how King Charles and the Royal Family “appeased” Trump following his recent visit. She said her feelings about the medal have since changed.

“As I write this, we see that horrible excuse of a human (called Trump) in full flow at the UN General Assembly, his poisonous rhetoric amplified and legitimized,” Giuggioli Firth shared. “I have been reflecting on his visit to the U.K. last week and I am afraid I can’t reconcile the way he was appeased and honoured and, again, legitimized.”

She added: “In fact, last week’s display showed me nothing of those values I thought King Charles upheld — or its spirit. Rather, a frightening and cowardly display of appeasing someone who stands for the obliteration of the natural world and the most vulnerable people on earth.”

Giuggoli Firth was married to actor Colin Firth from 1997 until their divorce in 2021. They have two sons together. The actor also became a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2011.

“I know so many honorable, decent British people who will be unable to reconcile their deeply held values of fairness and justice with the grotesque pantomime we witnessed,” she said. “I think it’s only by taking a stand that we can make our feelings known.”

Giuggoli Firth is not the first celebrity to return an honor bestowed by the British crown. Michael Sheen returned his OBE in 2020 and “The Traitors” host Alan Cumming returned his OBE in 2023.