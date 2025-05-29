Colin Trevorrow to Produce and Direct Untitled Conspiracy Thriller at Paramount

Colin Trevorrow has signed on to direct an untitled conspiracy thriller at Paramount Pictures and produce through his Metronome banner, the studio announced on Thursday.

Set in the late 1980’s, the untitled conspiracy thriller follows the local Las Vegas TV news journalist who first broke the story of Area 51. Thomas and William Wheeler wrote the script and will executive produce with Annys Hamilton (Metronome).

Maximum Effort will produce, with Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Ashley Fox, and Johnny Pariseau serving as producers, and Patrick Gooing set to executive produce.

Trevorrow relaunched the “Jurassic World” franchise in 2015 and most recently directed 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which made over a billion dollars worldwide at the box office. Trevorrow first broke out at Sundance in 2012 with “Safety Not Guaranteed.”

Trevorrow and Maximum Effort are repped by WME. The Wheelers are repped by Anonymous Content and Gersh.

