CollegeHumor Links With Rooster Teeth’s The Roost to Expand Podcast Ad Network (Exclusive)
“There is no one more qualified to help shepherd CollegeHumor to the next phase of growth” than Rooster Teeth, CH Media CEO Sam Reich says
Samson Amore | September 2, 2020 @ 9:30 AM
Last Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 11:13 AM
The cast of CollegeHumor's "Dimension 2.0" podcast. Photo: CH Media
CH Media, the owner of sketch comedy group and media brand CollegeHumor, is partnering with Rooster Teeth’s podcast network The Roost to monetize and distribute its shows.
CH Media was founded in 1999 to serve college-age students a heaping daily dose of online comedy. Four of its shows will now be represented by The Roost, including the flagship sketch comedy brand CollegeHumor, gaming-focused show “Dorkly,” nerdy trivia show “Um, Actually,” and improvised storytelling show “Dimension 2.0.”
The Roost was launched in June 2017 to connect its podcast creators with tailored advertising clients and help podcasters launch their own brands. Rooster Teeth said The Roost caters mainly to a Gen Z and Millenial audience, and broadcasts on YouTube, the Roosterteeth.com website and Spotify’s recently launched video podcast platform. Unlike most traditional podcasts, all The Roost shows have a filmed component which draws in more fans and younger viewers on social video sites.
Among the 70 existing shows represented by The Roost are “Good Morning from Hell,” “Face Jam,” “Off Topic” and “The Rooster Teeth Podcast,” which has created roughly 500 episodes in its 12 years of production.
Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. College Humor said it plans to expand its audio distribution under The Roost and will also launch a new merchandise line.
“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Rooster Teeth,” CH Media chief executive Sam Reich told TheWrap. “There is no one more qualified to help shepherd CollegeHumor to the next phase of growth (and) we’re extremely excited by our upcoming slate and can’t wait to hit the market together as a family.”
Reich added, “see you at Thanksgiving, Rooster Teeth. I’ll bring the cranberry sauce.”
CH Media reports it has over 25 million subscribers worldwide, and reaches roughly 10 million unique monthly viewers on YouTube on average. Rooster Teeth was founded in 2003 and is a subsidiary of Warner Media-owned Otter Media — and its Rooster Teeth YouTube network has over 45 million subscribers.
Emmy Nominations 2020: Snubs and Surprises, From Bob Odenkirk to Baby Yoda (Photos)