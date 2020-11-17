Collider Bought by Valnet, Parent Company of Game Rant and Screen Rant

Popular entertainment news site Collider was acquired by online media publisher Valnet, the company announced on Tuesday. Valnet is also the owner of Game Rant and Screen Rant

“We are incredibly excited to be joining the Valnet family,” said founder Steve Weintraub in a statement. “Over the past 15 years, Collider has gone from a website run in my bedroom to hosting refreshing, unique, and insightful articles and features from talented writers across the globe. We’ve reached heights I never could have dreamed of due in large part to our dedicated and insanely talented staff, and thanks to Valnet’s robust cache of resources and years of experience growing a diverse range of websites, we’ll be able to hit even loftier goals. I truly believe our acquisition by Valnet will make these a reality. I cannot wait to see where we go from here.”

“Strengthening our reach in the entertainment and pop culture verticals is important to Valnet and we couldn’t have done this in a better way than to acquire Collider,” added VP of Publishing at Valnet, Joe Alderson. “Collider is an industry leading brand with long-standing recognition in the entertainment industry. We are thrilled to welcome editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub and the entire team of great writers, many of whom have been dedicated to Collider for many years.”

Collider previously sold in 2015 to Complex Media, according to Variety.