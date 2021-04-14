Go Pro Today

There’s Already Been a Gay ‘Bachelor’-Type Show, and It Was Escorted Off Air After Just One Season

“Finding Prince Charming” aired on cable channel Logo in 2016

| April 14, 2021 @ 10:11 AM Last Updated: April 14, 2021 @ 10:17 AM
colton underwood robert sepulveda jr.

Photo: ABC/Logo

Former “Bachelor” contestant Colton Underwood came out on Wednesday, and some fans are hoping that ABC will have a same-sex “Bachelor” season in the near future (ABC has not announced plans for any such show). In reality, there’s already been a gay “Bachelor”-type show — “Finding Prince Charming.”

“Finding Prince Charming” aired on Logo, Viacom’s LGBTQ-themed cable channel (and original home of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) back in 2016 and borrowed heavily from “The Bachelor.”

Thirteen gay men moved into a mansion to try to win the affections of a handsome eligible bachelor, interior designer Robert Sepuvelda Jr. At the end of each episode, there was their version of the rose ceremony where black bow ties were handed to the suitors still in the competition. Former ‘NSYNCer Lance Bass played the Chris Harrison-esque host.

Also Read: Billy Eichner to Colton Underwood in 2019: 'Maybe You're the First Gay Bachelor and We Don't Even Know' (Video)

In the end, Sepulveda chose hairstylist Eric Leonardos as his guy. Leonardos and Sepulveda dated for a bit after the show but did not stay together.

“Finding Prince Charming” was not without controversy, though, but not for its gay slant.

After filming and just prior to its premiere, reports emerged that Sepulveda had previously been a sex worker. At the time, a person close to the situation told TheWrap that Logo followed “standard protocol” when vetting Sepulveda and that “nothing came up during the background check.” One contestant said he was fired from his job after Sepulveda’s escort past was revealed.

Also Read: All 24 Bachelors Ranked, From Least to Most Dramatic (Photos)

Despite the controversy, the show still aired and was even lauded for its portrayal of HIV-positive individuals (Leonardos disclosed he was HIV-positive on the show). A second season was planned but never made it to air.

“Finding Prince Charming” wasn’t even the first male-male dating reality show. Back in 2003, Bravo aired “Boy Meets Boy,” but the show’s twist was that some of the suitors were heterosexual men.

It remains to be seen what’s next for Underwood after coming out on “Good Morning America.” TMZ and Variety report that Underwood has been filming a reality TV series for Netflix about his journey coming out as a gay man.

Gay Hollywood: 43 Out and Proud LGBT Stars (Photos)

  • gay hollywood lgbt glaad
  • Ellen DeGeneres
  • jodie foster
  • Zachary Quinto
  • Neil Patrick Harris the matrix nicholas cage The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
  • Robin Roberts
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1
  • jim parsons
  • raven symone
  • guillermo diaz
  • EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live at the Barker Hangar - Red Carpet - Maria Bello
  • sarah paulson
  • Matt Bomer
  • Cynthia Nixon
  • Kristen Stewart Marvel
  • Holland Taylor
  • adam lambert american idol
  • Elton John
  • Sara Gilbert
  • Cheyenne Jackson
  • colton haynes
  • Ellen Page Sundance
  • Ben Whishaw (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
  • Wanda Sykes
  • prison break wentworth miller michael scofield
  • Rosie O'Donnell
  • gty_portia_de_rossi_jc_150513_16x9_992
  • ricky martin
  • Lily Tomlin
  • sam smith oscars
  • Laverne Cox
  • Barry Manilow and Garry Kief
  • Amandla Stenberg
  • daniela vega
  • George Takei
  • ezra miller the flash
  • LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 16: Trainer Jillian Michaels attends Kickball For A Home - Celebrity Challenge presented by Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption at USC on August 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption)
  • Sir Ian McKellen Beauty and the Beast
  • Act of God Sean Hayes
  • Taylor Schilling Orange Is the New Black LBGTQ Getty
  • Nikki Blonsky Hairspray LBGTQ Getty
  • meredith baxter
  • Ruby Rose Getty Images
1 of 44

From actress Jane Lynch to actor Zachary Quinto to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, stars who serve as inspirations for Pride Month

View In Gallery

Related Content