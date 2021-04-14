Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood, who came out as gay during an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” Wednesday, is filming a reality series for Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

Netflix declined TheWrap’s request for comment on the project, which was first reported by TMZ.

Per the website, Underwood, who starred on Season 23 of “The Bachelor” in 2019, has been followed by a film crew over the past few weeks for the streaming show, which will focus on his life as a gay man and his decision to come out.

According to TMZ, several other LGBTQ celebrities who have been close with the reality star during his journey will appear on the show, like his friend Olympian Gus Kenworthy.

Reports of the Netflix project come as some fans are already pushing to bring Underwood back for a same-sex season of “The Bachelor” following his Wednesday morning announcement on “GMA.”

Underwood, 29, told Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America,” “I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life and that means the world to me.” Later in the interview, he revealed that he had “a wake-up call” after he considered self-harm and “didn’t have the intentions of waking up” one day last year.

Underwood, a former pro football player from Indiana, cited the turmoil of the past year when describing what moved him to come out, mentioning the global pandemic as well as his own well-documented personal struggles. Watch the interview here.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and ABC declined TheWrap’s request for comment on the possibility of bringing Underwood back for another round of “The Bachelor,” but offered this statement: “We applaud Colton and celebrate his strength and courage to live his truth.”

The executive producers of the “Bachelor” franchise said in their own statement: “We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”