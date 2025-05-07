Columbia University Slashes 180 Staffers After Trump Cuts Funds

The layoffs come after the Trump administration canceled $400 million in funding over “persistent harassment of Jewish students” at the Ivy League school

Protestors wave Palestinian flags on the West Lawn of Columbia University on April 29, 2024 in New York. Student demonstrators at Columbia University, the epicenter of pro-Palestinian protests that have erupted at US colleges, said Monday they would not budge until the school met their demands, defying an ultimatum to disperse or face suspension.
(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Columbia University said it is cutting nearly 180 staffers after President Trump canceled $400 million in federal funding to the Ivy League school over its handling of pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protestors.

The Manhattan-based university, in an announcement on Tuesday, said the cuts represent about 20% of staffers who are funded by the terminated grants.

“We have had to make deliberate, considered decisions about the allocation of our financial resources,” the university said in a blog post. “Those decisions also impact our greatest resource, our people. We understand this news will be hard.”

Roles that will be cut include research tied to COVID-19, chronic illnesses and opioid withdrawal syndrome.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump arrive at Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025 (Getty Images)
Read Next
Biden Questions Trump's 2nd Term: 'What the Hell Is Going on Here?'

Columbia added that it will be “prepared to reestablish” some roles “if support is restored.” The university had an endowment of $14.8 billion last year, according to its fiscal year 2024 report.

The cuts come after President Trump canceled $400 million in government funding for Columbia in March because, as he said, it had failed to protect Jewish students from antisemitic harassment from pro-Gaza protestors. U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said “persistent harassment of Jewish students” led to the pulled funding, adding that Columbia had “abandoned” its obligation to protect Jewish students on campus.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/114104167452161158

Columbia has been a hotbed for anti-Israel protests in the past two years, with pro-Palestine protestors occupying a building on campus in one dramatic scene in April 2024; several of those protestors were suspended or expelled earlier this year.

Columbia, in its blog post on the staff cuts, said it may need to take further steps to reduce spending in the near future.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will need to continue to take actions that preserve our financial flexibility and allow us to invest in areas that drive us forward,” the university explained. “This is a deeply challenging time across all higher education, and we are attempting to navigate through tremendous ambiguity with precision, which will be imperfect at times.”

Rachel Maddow
Read Next
Rachel Maddow Explains 'Fighting Authoritarianism 101' for Big Ten Schools Standing Up to Trump | Video

Sean Burch

Sean is a business reporter who covers tech and media for TheWrap based in New York City. His beat includes companies like Meta and TikTok, as well as notable industry figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Sean covers the news landscape and closely watches digital media.  

Comments