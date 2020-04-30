Comcast Tops Q1 Earnings Mark, Misses on Revenue as COVID-19 Impacts Theme Parks Business

Latest “How to Train Your Dragon” movie makes for an ugly box office comparison

| April 30, 2020 @ 4:19 AM Last Updated: April 30, 2020 @ 4:38 AM
Universal_Studios_Hollywood suicide

Universal Studios

Comcast unveiled its first-quarter 2020 earnings Thursday morning, when the media giant reported it had beaten earnings estimates but missed on revenue, as the effects of the pandemic-forced closure of theme parks was seen and the theatrical division faced a tough comparison to year-ago hits like “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

Wall Street forecast earnings per share (EPS) of 68 cents on $26.75 billion in revenue, according to a consensus estimate compiled by Yahoo Finance. The NBCUniversal parent company actually reported EPS of 71 cents on $26.61 billion in revenue, which is down 0.9% from the comparable first quarter of 2019.

Comcast’s net income fell 39.6% to $2.1 billion. With adjustments, net income grew to $3.3 billion, which is a 6.1% decrease.

Also Read: Steve Burke Made $42.6 Million Dollars in Final Year as NBCUniversal President and CEO

Included in the Q1 financial release was this statement regarding Comcast’s predictions for its Q2 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic:

“Our Cable Communications results, while strong in the first quarter 2020, will be negatively affected in the second quarter by the significant deterioration in domestic economic conditions in recent weeks and by the costs associated with our support of customer connectivity as the population increasingly works and learns remotely from home. NBCUniversal and Sky results also will be negatively impacted to a greater extent in the second quarter 2020. As a result, we expect the impacts of COVID-19 to increase in significance in the second quarter 2020 and to have a material adverse impact on our consolidated results of operations over the near-to-medium term.”

“Society is being challenged like never before in our lifetime, and I couldn’t be prouder of our company, our employees, and our leadership team across Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky,” Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation, said in a statement prepared to accompany the financials. Now more than ever the world needs to stay connected, and we’re extremely pleased that our investments in our network continue to pay off as we are handling significant increases in traffic and meeting our customers’ needs. While parts of our business have been more impacted by COVID-19 than others, we have continued to innovate. We are distributing our content in new ways, as evidenced by the recent launch of Peacock on X1 and Flex. We’ve also taken decisive action, having moved over 95% of our U.S. call-center employees to work from home and putting in place new procedures that have allowed more than 15,000 construction workers to safely come back to work to build our theme park in Beijing. All the divisions of our company are in constant communication, and the level of collaboration has been extraordinary. We have a strong balance sheet, terrific portfolio of assets, and a world-class management team. This is a moment in time; and when it passes, I am very confident that the decisions we are making now will enable us to emerge from this crisis as a healthy, strong company that is well positioned to continue to grow and succeed.”

Also Read: Universal's 'Trolls World Tour' Earns Nearly $100 Million in First 3 Weeks of VOD Rentals

Comcast stock closed Wednesday afternoon at $39.00 per share, up 0.5% from where it opened at $38.82 that morning. The regular trading day for the U.S. stock markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Roberts and other Comcast executives will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the first-quarter earnings in more detail.

More to come…

