Comedian Sarah Cooper Aces Trump’s Cognitive Test in Latest Video

Comedian Sarah Cooper ridicules President Donald Trump’s recent boast that he “aced” a cognitive test in her latest video posted on Friday.

Lip-syncing to the actual audio from Trump’s Thursday night comments to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Cooper showed herself taking the cognitive test in question — except it was a page taken out of a children’s coloring book.

Referring to presidential candidate Joe Biden, Trump told Hannity, “He has taken any cognitive test because he couldn’t pass one. I actually took one, when I, very recently when I, when I was, you know, the radical left was saying, ‘Is he all there? Is he all there?’ I proved I was all there, because I aced it. I aced the test.”

Cooper’s video then switches to a clip of her, still lip-syncing to the real audio, holding up a marker and pointing to a coloring book page with a drawing of a dog on it.

“And he should take the same exact test, a very standard test. I took it at Walter Reed Medical Center in front of doctors and they were very surprised. They said, ‘That’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did,'” Trump said as Cooper-as-Trump holds up the coloring book page, now scribbled over with the marker.

Though it’s not immediately clear if Trump indeed took a cognitive test “recently,” his physician Ronny Jackson said in 2018 that Trump had taken and passed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 10-minute exam that helps screen for possible illnesses that impact a person’s memory and thinking, like dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Included on the test are tasks like drawing a cube, drawing a clock, connecting numbers to letters in order and identifying a lion, rhinoceros and camel based on drawings of the three animals.

Watch the video below: