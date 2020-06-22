Comedian Sarah Cooper Mocks Trump for Low Tulsa Rally Crowd Size in Latest Video
Suffice to say, POTUS didn’t get the kind of turnout he hoped for
J. Clara Chan | June 22, 2020 @ 5:48 PM
Last Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 5:49 PM
@whatchugotforme / TikTok
Comedian Sarah Cooper is back with a new video mocking Donald Trump’s recent, hilarious-in-hindsight comments about crowd size expectations for his Tulsa rally that didn’t remotely pan out.
In the clip Cooper, known for her videos on TikTok and Twitter in which she lip syncs audio of Donald Trump speaking on various topical issues, mimes an interview Trump gave Friday afternoon where he talked up what he said was huge demand to see him speak. As Cooper can be seen slouching lower and lower in her chair, she puts particularly cringe-inducing emphasis on Trump’s boasts about an expected “record-setting crowd,” including the claim that more than “a million” people wanted to attend, as well as his unfounded assertion that his rallies “never had an empty seat.”
And as the audio clip of Trump ends with the president saying there won’t be an empty seat in Oklahoma, Cooper-as-Trump falls right out of her chair and onto the floor.
As heard in the audio used in Cooper’s video, the Trump campaign expected hundreds of thousands of supporters to show up for the rally at BOK Center in Tulsa, originally scheduled for Juneteenth but changed to June 20th after Trump’s campaign was accused of selecting the date as a racist dog whistle. And Trump wasn’t alone. In the days leading up to the event, his campaign manager Brad Parscale openly bragged about how many people were signing up to attend.
The Trump campaign was so confident about demand that it set up an outdoor overflow area for attendees who couldn’t get seats inside the center, and Trump even scheduled in a brief appearance for that crowd prior to the main event — something Parscale also bragged about. Unfortunately, attendance was dramatically lower than expected. So few people showed up in fact that the overflow area was dismantled hours before the main rally’s 8:00 p.m. start time.
And inside the BOK Center things were even worse. Fewer than 6,200 people attended the rally, well less than 1/3 of the venue’s 19,199 capacity, and instantly viral photos showed Trump supporters clustered together surrounded by empty section after empty section.
11 Accounts of Overt Racism From 'Day 1 in Trump's America' (Photos)
A Twitter moment titled "Day 1 in Trump's America" slates itself as a collection of tweets about "racist episodes POC [people of color] are facing now that Trump is our President-elect." Here are some of those stories.
These are unfiltered stories people shared, not confirmed by law enforcement or TheWrap. (One false report on Wednesday hurt everyone by giving ammunition to people inclined to deny all accounts of racist attacks.)
Content warning: These are not fun stories, and some contain racial slurs.
"I have a scarf on. Passed by someone on the platform today and he says, 'Your time's up, girlie.'" - Mehreen Kasana
Twitter
"Today, I was harassed by an older white man who presumed I was Mexican. 'I can't wait until Trump asks us to rape your people and send you back over the biggest damn wall we're going to build. Go back to hell, wet back.' After saying all of that, he threw the water in his cup in my face, gave me the middle finger, and ran off. It took every fiber of my being to hold my tongue and not chase him down. I'm in tears right now. I've never been terrified of being a woman and a minority until today." - Rhio Oracion
Facebook
"I WAS finally coming to grips with the stupidity of America. But then some off the wall stuff happened that pissed me right back off. So I am downtown and a group of white dudes are looking at a woman wearing a dress standing alone minding her business. We all get on the subway. When she walks past the group, one of the men yells grab her by the pussy. One of the dudes literally then tried to touch the woman inappropriately. The woman yelled and the guys laughed. A group of people and I literally threw the 3 dudes off the subway at the Wood Street. America is really thinking this shit is a joke." - Antwan Legacy Carter
Facebook
"Black lives don't matter and neither does your votes," was seen spray painted in Durham, NC.
Twitter
Chris Weatherd found his car vandalized with racial epithets. See the full video here.
Twitter
A woman walked into her dorm room to find that her roommate had built a makeshift "wall" to separate their two sides. There was a note that read "Hey Maria, Trump won so... here's a little preview of what's to come."
Twitter
"Can't wait until your 'marriage' is overturned by a real president. Gay families = burn in hell. Trump 2016," photo tweeted by Shaun King.
Twitter
"Went for a run this morning at 7a. I've been trying to figure out how I feel. CHILDREN high school age screamed at me and told me to go back to AFRICA. CHILDREN people! I'm not throwing a temper tantrum you don't know how it feels to be me if you don't GET how enraged and sad I am right now," tweeted by the woman's friend.
Twitter
A woman recounts her story of being harassed at a gas station by four white men. One walked over to her and asked: "How scared are you, you black b----? I should just kill you right now, you're a waste of air," and another guy flashed his firearm at her.
A man was followed into a 7-11 by a group of white men asking if he spoke English. They told him "chinks should get out of the country," harassed the 7-Eleven clerk and yelled "white power" on their way out.
"My first racist encounter after our new joke of a president, as I am at Walmart today a woman came up to me and pulled my hijab of [sic] and said 'this is not allowed anymore, so go hang yourself with it around your neck not on your head.' I am traumatized." - Maha Abdul Gawad
Facebook
1 of 12
One woman said she had her hijab pulled off and a black man posted a picture of his car covered with racial slurs
A Twitter moment titled "Day 1 in Trump's America" slates itself as a collection of tweets about "racist episodes POC [people of color] are facing now that Trump is our President-elect." Here are some of those stories.
These are unfiltered stories people shared, not confirmed by law enforcement or TheWrap. (One false report on Wednesday hurt everyone by giving ammunition to people inclined to deny all accounts of racist attacks.)
Content warning: These are not fun stories, and some contain racial slurs.