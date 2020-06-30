Comedy Central’s ‘Corporate’ Sets Premiere Date for Third and Final Season – Watch Teaser Here (Video)

Comedy Central has set a premiere date for the third and final season of “Corporate.”

The office comedy resumes July 22, and it will find Matt, Jake, Grace and the rest of Hampton DeVille facing the struggles of content creation, workplace conflicts, business trips and finally learning to climb the corporate ladder.

“For those stuck working from home and communicating by daily video conference calls, “Corporate” offers a return to the comfort and nostalgia of the grim and soul-crushing office life everyone has come to desperately miss during social distancing,” Comedy Central teases.

Also Read: 'Workaholics' Episode Featuring Chris D'Elia as Child Molester Removed From Streaming

“We know there’s absolutely nothing else going on in the world right now that could possibly need your attention,” said the show’s creators Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson, and Jake Weisman. “So we expect you all to tune in.”

According to Comedy Central, “Corporate” follows a Junior-Executive-in-Training at your average, soulless multinational corporation. Matt and Jake (Ingebretson and Weisman) are at the mercy of a tyrannical CEO Christian DeVille (Lance Reddick) and his top lieutenants, sycophants John and Kate (Adam Lustick and Anne Dudek). As Matt and Jake navigate an ever-revolving series of disasters, their only ally is Hampton DeVille Human Resources rep Grace (Aparna Nancherla), who is beleaguered by both her job and her exhausting relationship with the very needy Matt and Jake.