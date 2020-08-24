Showtime released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming miniseries “The Comey Rule.”

The two-minute video, which you can watch above, features the infamous “Loyalty Pledge” that former FBI director James Comey said Donald Trump requested of him over a private dinner early in his tenure as president. The trailer also touches on the FBI’s attempts to stop Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. But, as the trailer states, that’s only half of the story.

The two-part series is based on Comey’s memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” and stars Jeff Daniels as Comey and Brenden Gleeson as President Donald Trump. It will air over two nights on Sept. 27 and 28, more than a month before the Nov. 3 general election.

'The Comey Rule': Trump Demands Loyalty in First Teaser for Showtime Miniseries (Video)

“The Comey Rule” also stars Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as former president Barack Obama.

“The Comey Rule” comes from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and Shane Salerno’s The Story Factory. Along with Comey’s memoir, the series is based on more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals.

“A Higher Loyalty,” which was released in April 2018 by Flatiron Books, gets its title from Trump’s reported desire that Comey pledge his loyalty to him. Comey was first appointed FBI director by former President Barack Obama in 2013 and was fired by Trump less than a year into his presidency.

Here is the logline for the series from Showtime:

THE COMEY RULE takes us on an insider’s journey down the corridors of power, where decision-makers struggle to apply old norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia’s deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics, with our nation’s rule of law hanging in the balance. Each character’s actions in these historic months made the careers of some, destroyed the careers of others and helped shape the incendiary political landscape we live in today. Part one of the series examines the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and their impact on Election Night 2016, when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president. Part two is a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency – where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on.

Dead is dead is dead. Unless you're on TV. Whether it was planned out carefully over several seasons by writers or thrown in without a solid explanation, small-screen deaths don't always stick. It's... HBO/20th Century Fox/ABC Buffy Summers, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" -- Here lies Buffy Summers. She saved the world. A lot. Yes, the titular heroine of Joss Whedon's OG supernatural series died at the end of Season 5, just before th... 20th Century Fox Lydia Davis, "Revenge" -- Lydia survived both a fall from a high-rise balcony onto a parked taxi and a plane bombing. Don't overthink it. ABC Sam and Dean Winchester, "Supernatural" -- Honestly, there are way too many to go over here. Sam and Dean have died multiple times. Sometimes multiple times per season. But, yeah, moving on. The CW Jimmy Lishman, "Shameless" -- Everyone thought Jimmy was murdered on his father-in-law’s yacht until he showed up at the Gallagher household during the end credits of the Season 4 finale, blaming the whole misunde... Showtime Taylor Hayes, "The Bold and the Beautiful" -- Taylor died and came back to life twice and both incidents involved the same Moroccan prince. Look, we get that it's a soap opera, but even that was a bit much. CBS Alison DiLaurentis, "Pretty Little Liars" -- You may have figured it out before it was actually revealed on screen after a few seasons, but yes, Alison was alive the whole time. And she'd been watching her friend... Freeform Elizabeth Keen, "The Blacklist" -- The first time Liz faked her death we were in on it, the second time, not so much. Girl, if you try to do it again no one will believe you. Find a new escape route. NBC Michael Cordero, "Jane the Virgin" -- Jane's husband Michael died halfway through Season 3 of The CW series, collapsing suddenly after recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest months earlier. The show immediatel... The CW Dan Conner, "Roseanne" -- The ABC sitcom's revival explained away Dan's death on the original series' depressing finale as a joke in the first few minutes of its return. Of course, then the comedy itself was killed off ... ABC Maya Lewis, "Scandal" -- For 22 years, Olivia Pope believed her mother died in a plane crash caused by Fitz. In Season 3, we discovered she wasn't. But based on how much trouble Maya caused throughout the rest of the se... ABC Tasha Yar, "Star Trek the Next Generation" -- This was a case of an actor wanting out, then back in, and a show obliging by way of death. Denise Crosby didn't like the direction "TNG" was going in, so they killed off T... CBS Tony Almeida, "24" -- Fun fact: You don't always die from a lethal injection. Yes, we said lethal. Tony was thought to have been axed this way, until we found out Jack Bauer's enemy Henderson missed his vital organs o... Fox Sherlock Holmes, "Sherlock" -- Fans had to wait two long years to find out how Benedict Cumberbatch's character could have possibly survived leaping from a hospital roof to his death. In the end, "Sherlock" decided... PBS/BBC Bobby Ewing, "Dallas" -- Bobby Ewing was literally dead on this show for an entire season before he was brought back in a very bizarre way. His wife finds him in the shower and suddenly realizes that whole chunk of seri... CBS Bart and Evelyn Bass, "Gossip Girl" -- Chuck thought mommy and daddy were dead. They weren't. The CW Kara Thrace, "Battlestar Galactica" -- The top pilot on "Battlestar Galactica" was killed and presumed dead after her ship imploded during a mission on Season 3. She returned alive in the season finale with a... Universal TV Sydney Andrews, "Melrose Place" -- In 1997, viewers of this primetime Fox soap were crushed when a car struck and killed Sydney Andrews on her wedding day in the original series. But in the pilot of the short-lived rema... Fox Jon Snow, "Game of Thrones" -- And of course, there is the most famous case of all: Jon Snow. We thought he was gone for good, we knew nothing. HBO

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)