Marvel at the Most-Watched [email protected] 2020 Thursday Panel

by | July 24, 2020 @ 10:02 AM

Ignoring Wednesday’s “Preview Night” — like most attendees do anyway in a normal year anyway — here are the Top 10 most-watched events from the big kickoff

[email protected] 2020 is underway, and webcams from far beyond the San Diego city limits are getting a workout. But which of the basement- and kitchen-based panels drew the most virtual attention on Thursday, the first full day of the virtual fan fest? (As is always the case, San Diego Comic-Con holds a “Preview Night” on Wednesday, but Thursday and Saturday are typically considered the main days — unless you’re only attending for “The Walking Dead,” then Friday is your nerd Super Bowl.)

Thursday’s most-streamed panel, according to YouTube’s public tally (we can’t quite turn to Nielsen on this one), was for the upcoming, long-delayed Marvel movie “The New Mutants” — and it wasn’t even close. “The New Mutants” panel started at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday, according to Comic-Con International’s schedule, and at the time this story was written had already eclipsed 107,000 views.

The No. 2 panel, for CBS All Access’ “Star Trek” universe of streaming TV shows, drew well-fewer than half the clicks: just over 41,000. And Amazon Prime’s superhero series “The Boys” followed at No. 3 with just over 32,000 views.

It’s worth pointing out here that certain panels are available beyond YouTube, like the ones hosted by IGN or others simultaneously streaming on Twitch — but all are available on YouTube, which serves as the main hub for [email protected]

Also Read: [email protected] Snafu: 'Star Trek' Panel Temporarily Blocked on YouTube by CBS Copyright Complaint

“The New Mutants,” which is still set for an optimistic Aug. 28 release in theaters, follows five young mutants who have just discovered their abilities while being held in a secret facility against their will. The quintet, played by Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga, fights to escape their past sins and save themselves, according to the film’s official logline.

Not an apples-to-apples comparison so much as a fun tidbit, but the San Diego Convention Center’s famed Hall H seats 6,500 at its maximum capacity — so 6,500 would be the maximum number of people who would have been able to watch any of the marquee panels in a normal year. Of course, had this been a normal year, the panel schedule and each session’s respective news and content offerings would have been much, much different.

Alas, here we are.

Also Read: Leslie Knope Comes to 'Duncanville' in First Look at Season 2 (Video)

And here are the Top 10 most-watched panels thus far, according to YouTube tallies as of Friday morning at roughly 9:30 a.m. PT. Readers can watch each panel in its entirety via the videos below.

1.“The New Mutants”: 107,706

2. “Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel”: 41,440

3. “Amazon Prime Video: The Boys”: 32,130

4. “His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A”: 21,559

5. “A Look Inside “Marvel’s 616” on Disney+“: 19,955

6. “X-Men Fandom Surprise Party”: 12,360

7. “Cartoon Network Studios: The Art of Storyboarding”: 11,063

8. “Solar Opposites”: 10,406

9. “Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers”: 9,409

10. “Amazon Prime Video: Upload”: 8,669

Also Read: 'Hannibal' Creator Bryan Fuller, 'Child's Play' Creator Don Mancini on Why Horror Is Queer

How about some honorable mentions?

The other Thursday panels that have already topped that Hall H-inspired 6,500-view threshold include: “Superstore,” “Cartoon Network Studios First Look,” “Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel,” “Marvel Storyboards,” the “Crunchyroll Industry Panel,” “Collider: Directors on Directing” and “Amazon Prime Video: Utopia.”

Enjoy “The Walking Dead” today, all you quarantined zombies!

